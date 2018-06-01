Take A Peek Inside Kanye’s Remote Wyoming Illuminati Meeting To Debut New (Sunken?) Album, “‘YE”

Three legends. A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on May 31, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Kanye West’s Wyoming Listening Party

Poopity-scoop!

After months of bizarre shucking and jiving public appearances with even stranger statements made therein…the time finally came for the album a lot of folks weren’t even waiting on anymore.

Kanye West flew out 400 friends, celebs, and members of the media to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where he’s been secluded and recording for the last month or so just to hear his latest opus, titled simply, ‘YE.

Either way, folks like Nas, Kid Cudi, Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Dame Dash, 2 Chainz, and more were spotted ki-ki-ing with Kanye and Kim in anticipation of his big midnight release…and picking up some new free merch in the process.

The West’s in Wes Lang 👌🏼 A post shared by Julz (@yesjulz) on May 31, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

Legendary A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

Did you listen to the album along with ‘Ye’s chosen ones? If so, what did you think?

Either way, hit the flip for more of this Jackson Hole juke joint with ‘Ye and friends.

