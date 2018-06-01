Henny And The Jets: The Most Hilarious Reactions To JR Smith’s Last-Second Meltdown And LeBron James Almost Committing Murder On TV

This is the face of a man who was about to attempt murder in front of millions pic.twitter.com/bEetziD7Xl — Dane Cronbaugh (@DaneTweetbaugh) June 1, 2018

LeBron Almost Murders JR Smith On Live TV

Everybody expected the Warriors to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But not like this. In a wild final minute, the refs questionably overturned a charge on Kevin Durant. Then LeBron teammate George Hill had a chance to WIN the game with a free throw. He missed and JR Smith got the rebound. That’s when it hit the fan: Smith grabbed the ball with four seconds left and let the time run out. Why? BECAUSE HE THOUGHT CLEVELAND HAD THE LEAD WHEN THE GAME WAS TIED. That’s right. JR Smith didn’t know the score to the damn game.

And LeBron looked like he wanted to murder his entire face in cold blood. The memes and jokes were flying all night and rightfully so. This was one of the biggest blunders in sports history and who else but JR Smith to pull it off. Take a look at the comedy.