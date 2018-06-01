“Passive” Khloe Provoked Into Posting About Putting Up With Her Poon Pillaging Player… But What Does She Say About Ye’s Bars?

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Critic About Her Passive IG Posts

While Tristan Thompson’s been left “emotionally and physically exhausted” by his cheating scandal, Khloé is feeling the heat from fans who feel she hasn’t shown enough outrage over the situation.

One outside observer tweeted as much on Wednesday:

Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

“A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family #WednesdayWisdom.”

Unfortunately, Khloe wasn’t feeling her two cents and she clapped back:

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

SHEESH… But do you think she’ll have that same energy for Kanye, who raps about Tristan’s scandalous behavior on the song “All Mine” from his newly released ‘Ye’ album?

“All these thots on Christian Mingle that’s what almost got Tristan single” #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/oPZpLsdxqi — KimSoMajor (@KimSoMajor) June 1, 2018

‘All these THOTS on Christian Mingle… That’s what almost got Tristan single.’

What do you think of Kanye’s bars? Do you think Khloe approves or is annoyed that Tristan got a mention? He wasn’t the only Kardashian adjacent to win that honor either.

Corey Gamble also gets a mention on “All Mine”

“Sometime you gotta bag the boss up, I call that a Corey Gambles”- #ye — Kenneth Q. Austin (@kloudyKEN) June 1, 2018

Now you know that lyric was Kris Jenner approved!