AmeriKKKan Justice: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Stealing Sneakers When He Was Only 15-Years-Old

Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five Years Behind Bars

Let this be a cautionary tale for all the parents and kids out there… A first-time offender has been sentenced to five years in prison and 10 on probation for stealing a pair of Nike Oreos three years ago, when he was only 15.

“I don’t get that,” Judge Bobby Peters said according to the Ledger-Enquirer, as he sentenced Dayonn Davis for robbery. “Must be some valuable shoes.” According to prosecutor Sadhana Dailey, Davis made contact with the owner after seeing the shoes for sale on Facebook. They arranged to meet Jan. 17, 2016, at Columbus’ Shirley B. Winston Park, 5025 Steam Mill Road. Another male accompanied Davis to the rendezvous, where Davis asked to try on the shoes. Finding they fit, he told the seller, “These shoes is took.”

It was Davis’ friend who pulled out a pistol before everyone ran, but police found the stolen shoes in Davis’ closet and while Dailey said Davis wouldn’t name the second suspect at first, when he did the victim was unable to identify the person Davis had named in a photo lineup.

“He’s been extremely remorseful,” Davis’ defense attorney Susan Henderson said in court this week, adding Davis wants to put the matter behind him and move on. “He’s got his life on track now.” She said Davis had been an A and B student at Kendrick High School, before his grades dropped after his arrest. She maintained he had no idea the guy with him would pull a gun that day. Davis told Peters he made an immature mistake: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.” His mother also spoke, telling Peters her son had “been with the wrong person.” Peters was unwilling to accept that: “Maybe he’s the wrong person,” the judge said of Davis. “He’s the one with the shoes in his closet.” Whether or not Davis intended for anyone to pull a gun, he obviously planned to take the shoes, because he set up the meeting, Peters said.

SMH. Do you think the judge would have had this same energy for a white kid? We don’t.