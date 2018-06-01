Florida Crazies: Family “Awarded” 4 Cents After Jury Finds Cop Responsible For Man’s Shooting Death

Image via Getty

Jury Awards Family ¢4 In Police Shooting Suit

Fair warning, this story is likely to raise your blood pressure. If you need take your medicine, or smoke a blunt, or take a sip of breakfast cognac, then now’s the time.

30-year-old Gregory Hill Jr. was killed by St. Lucie County deputy Christopher Newman back in 2014 after a noise complaint was reported according to CNN.

Newman and his partner responded to the scene, but when Hill started to close his garage, the bacon-wrapped boy in blue fired 4 shots, 3 of which hit Hill, one of those was in the head. Newman was not charged, but the family filed a suit against both he and Sheriff Ken Mascara.

After 10 hours, a jury decided that Newman was not responsible for Hill’s death but Mascara was “1%” responsible, whatever the f**k that means, and Hill was 99% responsible for his own death.

HERE’S where things get SUPER Florida-y. Since the cop was found 1% responsible, the jury “awarded” the family ONE dollar. One. A single bill.

B-b-b-b-but wait it gets worse.

Since the bacon boy was only found to be 1% responsible, the amount was reduced from $1 to ¢4.

FOUR CENTS!

Told you that you were gonna need a spliff and a sip. SMFH.