M-M-MAGA Music: Kanye Dropped His Audio Scrapbook Of Sunken Sonnets & Shattered Twitter

*Listens to Yikes by Kanye West “ blah blah me too. Blah blah Me too. Blah blah Me too. E news pic.twitter.com/jd8LT59wkF — ithinkits_ty (@tyken33) June 1, 2018

Kanye’s Bizarro New Album Shakes Up Twitter

After weeks of trolling, tap-dancing and Trump slurping, proud MAGA minion Kanye finally dropped his new album “ye” that’s basically an audio scrapbook of sunken sonnets over quality production currently pushing the whole entire internet into the abyss.

I listened to the Kanye album and…. Yikes pic.twitter.com/PSlfxUW2rM — Kamala's Unofficial Manager (@MadamClinton) June 1, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Kanye’s sunken new album on the flip.