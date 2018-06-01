BlackInkCrewChi Kerfuffle: Ryan Henry Says He Never Admitted To Vandalizing 9 Mag—But THIS Person Says He’s Lying

In #BlackInkCrewChi news…

Ryan Henry Speaks On 9 Mag Vandalization, Lily Says He’s Lying

Ryan Henry is denying doing a dubious deed to his own tattoo shop.

If you watched the season 4 premiere of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” then you no doubt saw the cast react to seeing 9 Mag vandalized and riddled with at least one bullet hole.

Their suspicions led them to believe that it was their boss/tattoo shop owner Ryan Henry who exploded in a fit rage and shot up his own business.

Tattooist Van then confronted Ryan and Ryan was heard saying, “I did it.”

And while it looks like Ryan admitted to guilt on the show, the reality star is saying that that’s untrue and shady editing is making him look bad.

“I never said to anyone pertaining to damaging my shop or booths that I DID IT”,” said Ryan. “There is no proof that I vandalized nor discharged a firearm.” He also shared footage of himself and “his people” calmly removing things from the shop.

According to fellow “Black Ink Chicago” star Lily, however, Ryan’s a LIAR and his actions AND his girlfriend Rachel’s almost cost the cast their TV show.

“First thing Rachel and her friends did was destroy vans s*** out of spite to defend you not knowing you still out acting like a dog,” wrote Lily.

“I was there, I witnessed. That’s the crazy s***. That you out here acting like you didn’t do s*** but we almost lost our opportunity because of you!!!

Interestingly enough, although Ryan’s being sure not to admit guilt possibly by an attorney’s orders, an actual police report was filed in connection with the incident and it sounds incriminating.

