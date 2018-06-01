#BlackInkCrewChi Kerfuffle: Ryan Henry Says He Never Admitted To Vandalizing 9 Mag—But THIS Person Says He’s Lying
In #BlackInkCrewChi news…
Ryan Henry Speaks On 9 Mag Vandalization, Lily Says He’s Lying
Ryan Henry is denying doing a dubious deed to his own tattoo shop.
If you watched the season 4 premiere of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” then you no doubt saw the cast react to seeing 9 Mag vandalized and riddled with at least one bullet hole.
Their suspicions led them to believe that it was their boss/tattoo shop owner Ryan Henry who exploded in a fit rage and shot up his own business.
Tattooist Van then confronted Ryan and Ryan was heard saying, “I did it.”
And while it looks like Ryan admitted to guilt on the show, the reality star is saying that that’s untrue and shady editing is making him look bad.
“I never said to anyone pertaining to damaging my shop or booths that I DID IT”,” said Ryan. “There is no proof that I vandalized nor discharged a firearm.” He also shared footage of himself and “his people” calmly removing things from the shop.
According to fellow “Black Ink Chicago” star Lily, however, Ryan’s a LIAR and his actions AND his girlfriend Rachel’s almost cost the cast their TV show.
“First thing Rachel and her friends did was destroy vans s*** out of spite to defend you not knowing you still out acting like a dog,” wrote Lily.
“I was there, I witnessed. That’s the crazy s***. That you out here acting like you didn’t do s*** but we almost lost our opportunity because of you!!!
Na b . If you really wanna go there I kept my mouth shut until this day. I respected y’all but you acting goofy right now . we was out at the club on some drunk shit coming back to the shop having cake all over the walls due to filming. So you felt “disrespected” You been disrespected by your friends after your “side” Kat decided to bring to light what y’all been doing. And then everyone had their opinion which was where you drew the line. You fed Rachel your “truth” about production making this shit up but it was never a lie .First thing Rachel and her friends did was destroy vans shit out of spite to defend you not knowing you still out acting like a dog. I was there, I witnessed . That’s the crazy shit . That you out here acting like you didn’t do shit but we almost lost our opportunity because of you !!! I don’t care who you dick down but don’t fk up my money . Now with the divide, You been trying to put your friends on but they ain’t make the cut until this day including ur new assistant @_damnitgina . Cause she ain’t got no personality . And she mad they got another girl instead of her . So please, save the bullshit to your dick rider fools . Ain’t no beef but if you wanna talk about facts let’s go there !!!!
Interestingly enough, although Ryan’s being sure not to admit guilt possibly by an attorney’s orders, an actual police report was filed in connection with the incident and it sounds incriminating.
Hit the flip for that.
TheChicagoTribune reports that on January 31st a police report was filed and a video surfaced of Ryan carrying a weapon into the tattoo shop.
Ryan Henry destroyed the inside of his tattoo shop on Jan. 31, according to a police report and his fellow cast members. Henry, who has not been criminally charged in connection with the incident, was shown on video carrying a weapon “unknown if rifle or shotgun” at about 2 a.m. at Lacuna Lofts, where the shop is located, according to the police report. No one was harmed, but there was damage to the shop’s walls, dressing rooms and makeup rooms, according to the report.
The Tribune spoke with the show’s Executive Producer Dan Cesareo who told them that after the incident production was shut down for more than a week to address safety issues.
In Lily’s rant she alleged that Ryan tried to land his assistant Gina a role on the show but was replaced another girl because she’s too boring.
“You been trying to put your friends on but they ain’t make the cut until this day including ur new assistant @_damnitgina,” said Lily. “Cause she ain’t got no personality. And she mad they got another girl instead of her.”
OUCH!
Gina’s to the far right.
We’re also hearing rumblings that Ryan and Rachel’s strained relationship is done for good—at least on a romantic level. Sources tell us that there’s trouble in paradise and Rachel recently deleted several of their photos even after he bought her a car for Mother’s Day.
Looks like the cast opened their own tattoo shop, Loyal Ink, without Ryan.
1.1 MILLION VIEWS MOTHA FKAS ‼️ We let y’all be part of our lives and half the time it ain’t easy cause y’all be too judge mental cause not one of y’alls is perfect . But the good thing about me is I DONT GIVE A FUUUUUUUUUXK and y’all don’t cut me a check🤷🏽♀️We ain’t shit without our peeps and this is the realest season you’ll probably get . So wether you hating or you love us, you still watch us #blackinkCHI #blackinkcrewchicago #blackinkcrew #loyalink
Here’s Ryan removing his things from 9 Mag.
While Ryan might have a strained relationship with the rest of the cast, he and Phor are clearly still friends.