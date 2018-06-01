Are You On Ambien? Tracy Morgan Reacts Like A Dubious Pill Popper To Tiffany Haddish Question, Lil Rel Responds He’s A “Hating A$$ Dude”

Comedy Beef? Tracy Morgan Gets Perturbed At Tiffany Haddish Questions

Could there be some comedy beef brewing out in Hollyweird? …Or maybe we don’t understand Tracy Morgan’s brand of funny.

The Walmart truck collision survivor sat down on the couch with Vulture to talk about all things “The Last OG”. The show stars Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish and kraft services (according to Morgan).

You can see here in the whole clip, Tracy gets flustered right off the bat at questions about the cast. It sounds like he was anticipating those painful questions about a Tiffany Haddish before they popped them. Watch and pause it at the 2 minute mark!

Welp! Tiffany has yet to comment but she has folks ready to readmit Tracy in the ER over his commentary! “Get Out” star Lil Rel responded by defendig his former “Carmichael show” cohort, calling Tracy a HATER.

This is one hating ass dude right here that show would be nothing if @TiffanyHaddish wasn’t on it… Don’t bite the hand that keeps you relevant!!! pic.twitter.com/BlpDu9Sxjw — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) May 31, 2018