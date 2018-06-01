Chloe x Halle, DJ Khaled Announced As Openers For Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s On The Run II Tour

Openers For The On The Run II Tour Have Been Announced

As Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z begin the North American leg of their second installment of the On the Run tour in July, both Chloe x Halle and DJ Khaled will serve as their opening acts.

The precious sister duo made their announcement on Thursday via an adorable video on Twitter.

we are so happy to announce that we’ll be joining the OTR II tour North American leg!!!!

❤️❤️ we just want to give to the biggest thanks to @beyonce x @S_C_ for always believing in our artistry and giving us this opportunity. see you soon everyone xoxo 💋 #thekidsareOTR2 pic.twitter.com/QmW9NlLKsr — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) May 31, 2018

Chloe and Halle addressed their fans excitedly announcing, “We will be opening for the North American leg of On the Run II. That’s right, the kids are on the run, too…We are so very excited for this family reunion of Parkwood and Roc Nation. We cannot wait to join the North American leg of this tour; we cannot wait to see your beautiful faces and we’re so thankful to Beyoncé and to Jay-Z, and we just know that this is going to be an epic reunion.”

They aren’t the only opening talent for the North American tour, though. Just like back in 2016, DJ Khaled will be joining along various dates of the tour this time around as well.

Khaled also shared the news that he would be joining OTRII on his Instagram.

It most definitely sounds like it’s going to be a night to remember for fans lucky enough to snag some tickets.