The ‘Gram That Keeps On Giving: Ashanti Sets Out Her Tremendous Thigh Meats And The World Is Better For It
- By Bossip Staff
Ashanti Posts New Tantalizing Bikini Pics On Instagram
We’re not 100% sure what happens in the afterlife, but here Earth, we have Ashanti’s Instagram page. If heaven is better than that then, Father, stretch your hands.
Yesterday the former Murda Inc. mami hit us off with some magnificent thigh meat photos from her time in Malta, Mexico.
