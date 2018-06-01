The ‘Gram That Keeps On Giving: Ashanti Sets Out Her Tremendous Thigh Meats And The World Is Better For It

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Ashanti Posts New Tantalizing Bikini Pics On Instagram

We’re not 100% sure what happens in the afterlife, but here Earth, we have Ashanti’s Instagram page. If heaven is better than that then, Father, stretch your hands.

Yesterday the former Murda Inc. mami hit us off with some magnificent thigh meat photos from her time in Malta, Mexico.

Standing on top of the city of Malta…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

It don’t stop there. Flip it again if you want some mo’.

🧡

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

For more thighs, flip it again.

The orange popsicle with the cream… 😋

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Jus a Long Island girl from around the way…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

When you’re a little bit spoiled… 🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

