Lock Him Up: Admitted Pedophile Who Raped Ex-Wife Before She Committed Suicide Running For Congress

Virginia Sicko Nathan Larson Running For Congress Says People Are Sick Of Political Correctness

Trump’s ‘Murica strikes again! According to NY Daily News reports Virginia has a pretty unique independent candidate running for office in their 10th Congressional District race. 37-year-old, Nathan Larson who served more than a year in federal prison after threatening in a detailed email to kill former President Barack Obama in 2008, according to federal court records, is an admitted pedophile who bragged about raping his ex-wife (who later committed suicide).

The Huffington Post did a deep dive on Larson, uncovering a trove of websites (including the now defunct suiped.org and incelocalypse.today) that serve as chat rooms where pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists like Larson share their sick thoughts. Larson openly admitted to creating posts on these sites and others, including ones where he revealed fantasies about “banging” his three-year-old daughter.

He spoke about his beliefs and his candidacy with Huff Po:

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” he said. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.” When asked whether he’s a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, he said, “It’s a mix of both. When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say.” Asked whether there was a “grain of truth” in his essay about father-daughter incest and another about raping his ex-wife repeatedly, he said yes, offering that plenty of women have rape fantasies.

Larson’s philosophies are deeply disturbing, both for his attitude toward women as well as his thoughts on white supremacy:

According to Larson’s campaign manifesto, his platform as a “quasi-neoreactionary libertarian” candidate includes protecting gun ownership rights, establishing free trade and protecting “benevolent white supremacy,” as well as legalizing incestuous marriage and child pornography. In the manifesto, Larson called Nazi leader Adolf Hitler a “white supremacist hero.” He urged Congress to repeal the Violence Against Women Act, adding, “We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands.” He also showed sympathy for men who identify as involuntary celibates, or incels, suggesting it is unfair that they “are forced to pay taxes for schools, welfare, and other support for other men’s children.”

Here’s another excerpt from the Huff Post article:

Until it was pulled down, Larson’s site Nathania.org, a wiki page with details about his latest candidacy, featured posts titled “A Man Should Be Allowed to Choke His Wife to Death as Punishment for Cutting Her Hair Short Without Permission, or Other Acts of Gross Insubordination,” “Advantages of Father-Daughter Incest” and “The Justifiability of an Incel’s Kidnapping a Girl and Keeping Her as His Rape-Slave for Sex and Babymaking.” Wiki pages can be edited by other people, but Larson confirmed he wrote these posts as well as several other disturbing entries. In “Let’s Define What Rape Is,” a 3,000-word essay posted on Nathania.org as well as other incel sites, Larson wrote: “Women are objects, to be taken care of by men like any other property, and for powerful men to insert themselves into as it pleases them, and as they believe will be in women’s own interests. In most cases, their interests are aligned, as long as the man is strong. Female sex-slaves actually get a much better deal than animals, because in most cases, they are allowed to reproduce, unlike animals raised for meat or companionship.”

We encourage you to look for yourself as the site posted screenshots from many of his posts.

We never thought Trump would be elected. Do you think this breathing pile of trash stands a chance at becoming a Congressman?