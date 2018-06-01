Adonis Anonymous: Here’s Why Daddy Drizzy Initially Doubted The Paternity Of His Secret 6 God Seed

Where is Pusha T???

Drake Allegedly Doubted Paternity Of Sophie Brussaux’s Baby

Although he’s been paying his maternal “More Life” maker support payments for their “secret” son, Drake allegedly had paternity doubts at first.

If you believe TMZ, this is faaaar from the first time a woman’s claimed to be having Drake’s baby. In fact, some women who Drizzy’s never even let come close to his 6 God rod have claimed to be having his child.

(Rappers getting hit with fake paternity claims??? Ya don’t say…)

As for Sophie Brussaux, TMZ adds that Drake’s people initially scoffed at her claim and hinted that her adult-film past and alleged need of a green card made them doubtful that Drizzy was the dad.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” his camp allegedly said. “We understand she may have problems getting into the United States.”

Clearly, something changed, however, because Drake’s now supporting Sophie without taking a DNA test—even though Adonis allegedly has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Now, mind you maybe baby Adonis could take after his grandma…

either way, Drake should hurry up and take a test just to be safe.

#Baby #MyLove 🌿 A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

More on the flip.