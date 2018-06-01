Adonis Anonymous: Here’s Why Daddy Drizzy Initially Doubted The Paternity Of His Secret 6 God Seed
Drake Allegedly Doubted Paternity Of Sophie Brussaux’s Baby
Although he’s been paying his maternal “More Life” maker support payments for their “secret” son, Drake allegedly had paternity doubts at first.
If you believe TMZ, this is faaaar from the first time a woman’s claimed to be having Drake’s baby. In fact, some women who Drizzy’s never even let come close to his 6 God rod have claimed to be having his child.
(Rappers getting hit with fake paternity claims??? Ya don’t say…)
As for Sophie Brussaux, TMZ adds that Drake’s people initially scoffed at her claim and hinted that her adult-film past and alleged need of a green card made them doubtful that Drizzy was the dad.
“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” his camp allegedly said. “We understand she may have problems getting into the United States.”
Clearly, something changed, however, because Drake’s now supporting Sophie without taking a DNA test—even though Adonis allegedly has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Now, mind you maybe baby Adonis could take after his grandma…
either way, Drake should hurry up and take a test just to be safe.
More on the flip.
PornHub has some interesting data to add to the Sophie Brussaux/Drake story. According to the adult entertainment platform and their statisticians, Sophie whose freaky flick name is Rosee Divine has seen a spike in searches.
Prior to May 28, “Rosee Divine” was searched an average of 228 times per day, and “Sophie Brussaux” 44 times per day.
Once her name hit the news, searches on Pornhub shot through the roof. In just over 24 hours, “Sophie Brussaux” was searched 513,760 times and “Rosee Divine” 256,374 times.
“Ice cream conversations they all want the scoop.”
Pusha Teaaaaaaa is now alleging that Drizzy’s offering $100,000 for info on him to use in a diss track.
Now that’s some messy Tidewater terrorism…