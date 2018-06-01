50 Cent Flame Roasts Favorite Feud Foe Ja Rule For Jumping Into Pusha T Drake Debate

Ja Rule Sparks New Beef With 50 Cent During Drake/Pusha Battle

Bow Wow isn’t the only “rapper” desperately seeking attention from the sidelines as the Pusha T/Drake battle wages on…

Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME… 😩😂🤣😭🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

Ja Rule tried to double dutch his way into the discussion and was promptly shot down by 50 Cent..

But Ja kept it going anyway

I see I still get under your skirt @50cent lmao… 😩😭🤣😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

My battle was like Lebron vs golden state niggas was teaming up to take me on lmao… 🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

I don’t think there’s EVER been a rap beef when 4 of the top rappers go at 1 guy… 50,Em,Busta,Dmx!!! Lmao the more I think about it #GoatRule 🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

If you a @50cent fan you don’t love yourself… 😩🤣😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

The CHAMP is here!!! 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/xW5Rt7AeYR — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) June 1, 2018

Do you think somebody should take Ja’s phone? How about 50’s?

