50 Cent Flame Roasts Favorite Feud Foe Ja Rule For Jumping Into Pusha T Drake Debate
- By Bossip Staff
Ja Rule Sparks New Beef With 50 Cent During Drake/Pusha Battle
Bow Wow isn’t the only “rapper” desperately seeking attention from the sidelines as the Pusha T/Drake battle wages on…
Ja Rule tried to double dutch his way into the discussion and was promptly shot down by 50 Cent..
But Ja kept it going anyway
Do you think somebody should take Ja’s phone? How about 50’s?
Jeffrey Atkins wasn’t the only target of Fif’s jokes this week either. Hit the flip to see who else got clowned by Curtis