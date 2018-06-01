Wait, What?!? “Chaka Khan’s Net Worth” Has Given The Internet A 6-Pack From Laughing

Image via Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty

Chaka Khan’s Google Image Photo Has Internet In Uproar

If you Google “Chaka Khan’s net worth” this is what you’ll see.

The internet is equal parts incredulous and in hysterical with laughter. How in the jheri curl Hell do you confuse CHAKA KHAN with juice-drippin’ Nick Ashford?!??

Google Chaka Khan Net worth and I bet everything I got you gone cry laughing 😂😂💀💀 — A.J. ΩΨΦ (@datdrumaboyAj) June 1, 2018

We know that there is a racist cliche that “all Black people look alike”, but DAMN! The nerve! The audacity!

