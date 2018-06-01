Wait, What?!? “Chaka Khan’s Net Worth” Has Given The Internet A 6-Pack From Laughing

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Image via Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty

Chaka Khan’s Google Image Photo Has Internet In Uproar

If you Google “Chaka Khan’s net worth” this is what you’ll see.

The internet is equal parts incredulous and in hysterical with laughter. How in the jheri curl Hell do you confuse CHAKA KHAN with juice-drippin’ Nick Ashford?!??

We know that there is a racist cliche that “all Black people look alike”, but DAMN! The nerve! The audacity!

The reactions are priceless. Flip the page to have a laugh.

