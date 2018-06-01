So Sad: Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler Had Drugs & Alcohol In His System When He Crashed Killing Himself & His Wife

Rasual Butler Had Drugs & Alcohol In System During Car Crash

A coroner is providing an update in the fatal car crash that killed Rasual Butler and his wife Leah Labelle.

As previously reported the former basketball star and his former “American Idol” star wife died in January in a fatal car crash when he lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall.

Now according to KTLA, an autopsy determined that substances in his system included alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and painkillers.

Not only that, toxicology tests indicated one sample showed a blood alcohol level of .118, well above the legal limit and an empty box of Don Julio tequila was found in the vehicle.

Both of them died from “multiple traumatic injuries.”

So, so sad.