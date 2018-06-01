Shot Their Shots: A Gallery Of Wives And Girlfriends From The 2018 NBA Finals

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Finals Wives And Girlfriends

The NBA Finals is underway, everybody. You already know it’s absolutely crazy so far. The guys are pretty tense so they need some TLC after their games. These women are their rocks holding them down.

Without further ado, let’s see the baes and wives of the Cavs and Warriors.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ayesha Curry – Wife of Stephen Curry. They have two kids, too.

bball baes

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Savannah Brinson – LeBron James’ wife of many years. Lot of love here.

Khloe Kardashian – Sort of. She’s Tristan Thompson’s baby momma who recently caught him cheating and broke it off.


Fulfilled.

A post shared by Joey Livingston (@gijoey) on

Joey Livingston – Shaun Livingston’s wife has been around for all of his ups and downs and they’re totally goals.

Giselle Ramirez – She’s booed up with Javale McGee

    Jewel Smith – JR Smith’s wife who has been spending time defending him for a while

    Samantha Garcia – George Hill’s wife is a baddie

    A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

    Bella Hadid – Rumor has her having dated Jordan Clarkson in the past

