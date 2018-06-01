Peach Passed: Eva Marcille Officially Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 11

Where is Phaedra Parks???

Eva Marcille Joining “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?

Eva Marcille’s reportedly secured her peach. After appearing on season 10 as a friend of the cast, it looks like the ANTM star’s earned a permanent place on “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

TheJasmineBrand reports that Eva’s getting a full-time gig on the show reportedly revolving around her being a new mom again and her engagement to Michael Sterling. There are also rumblings that Eva’s forthcoming wedding to Michael will be shown on season 11 on the program.

Eva’s peach news comes amid rumors that Kenya Moore’s been reduced to just a “friend of the show” and was not offered a full-time contract.

Does this mean that Eva’s picked up her peach???

