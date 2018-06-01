Mea Culpa: Joy Ann Reid Apologizes For Homophobic Blog Posts, Pressure Mounts For Her Firing

Image via J. Countess/Getty Images

Joy Reid Apologizes Again For Homophobic Blog Posts

Looks like MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid‘s past is still coming back to haunt her. Weeks ago, the news anchor began her show with a lengthy apology for old blog posts that were rife with homophobia. She also invited esteemed guests from the LGBTQ community to speak about the damage that her posts do to gay, lesbian, trans people.

According to CNN, under growing pressure for MSNBC to fire her, Reid released yet another apologetic statement:

“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day,” Reid said in a statement. “There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.” “I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire,” she added.

Here’s how her employer responded:

“Some of the things written by Joy on her old blog are obviously hateful and hurtful,” the network said on Friday. “They are not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years. Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true.”

“They” really want Joy out of the paint. SMH.