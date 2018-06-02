Exclusive: T.I. Wants $775K Suit Over Alleged Jewelry Rip Off Tossed

Aydin & Co. Accused T.I. Of Finessing Them Out Of Pricey Bling

T.I. is apparently so confident that his ex-jeweler’s lawsuit accusing him of shadily swiping more than $775,000 in bling is bogus, he’s asked a judge to rule on it before it even sees the inside of a courtroom.

Jeweler to the stars Aydin & Co sued T.I. in 2015 for breach of contract for allegedly blowing off their oral agreement, and said he owed some $775,000 for bling he never paid for.

T.I. has denied owing any money to the jewelers and said that even if he did, the case was barred by the statute of limitations. He’s asked a judge to issue a ruling in his favor ASAP and filed a motion for summary judgment May 18. He now wants the judge to rule in his favor based on the facts already presented in the case and without the suit actually going to trial.

The “Big S**t Poppin” rapper also said that he was the victim of a robbery in 2016, where more than $700,000 in jewelry was stolen. Aydin & Co believes that the stolen jewels were the ones they are now suing over, and they’ve also filed a motion to have a judge force T.I. to deposit any insurance money he may have received from the jewelry with the court.

The jewelry company said between 2004 and 2012, it sold T.I. hundreds of thousands worth of bling, including $9,500 diamond hoop earrings, a 48-carat diamond chain, two $10,000 custom-made dog tags, a $24,500 women’s diamond bracelet, a $30,000 blue diamond watch, and a $13,500 men’s wedding band.

Aydin & Co. said T.I. had an open account with the company, and had been making payments until he suddenly stopped in 2013. Company owner Fevzi Aydin said he tried reaching out to T.I.for payment, but to no avail, and that’s when he filed the lawsuit.

Both legal requests will be heard later this summer when both T.I. and the jeweler are due back in court on the case.