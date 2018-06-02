Jesus Take The Pooper-Scooper: Man Shoots His Neighbors Then Himself After Their Dog Pooped On His Lawn

(Getty Images)

Man Allegedly Pops A Cap Over Dog Crap

Henry Castro, 62, of Yakima, Washington allegedly shot two people before shooting himself in a SWAT standoff, all because they allowed a dog to poop in his front yard.

Castro shot Shawna Umphrey, 19, and Michael Bretches, 43, in Shawna’s front yard before leading police into a standoff that ended with Castro turning the gun on himself.

The incident unfolded after Castro accused the group of allowing their dog to defecate in Castro’s front yard. After that, Castro grabbed Bretches ‘by the neck, and then he pointed the gun towards his neck and he said, “Now, you’re gonna die.” They all tried to run away, but Castro shot Shawna and Bretches.Holding her arm out to the side, Shawna’s mother, Marcie Umphrey, said of Castro that ‘He pointed it at her like that, and shot her.’

After shooting the two victims, Castro apparently ran back to his own home, while other neighbors phoned the police. When they arrived at his home, Castro refused to come outside, leading to a standoff in which police used “bullhorns and flash grenades” trying to smoke him out of his home.

The standoff lasted several hours and a SWAT team and negotiator had to be called to the scene. When the SWAT team finally entered Castro’s home, where they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was treated for a life-threatening injury and is reported to be in critical condition.

Shawna and Bretches were taken to a local Yakima hospital for surgery for their multiple gunshot wounds. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

It still hasn’t been confirmed if the dogs actually pooped on the lawn or not.