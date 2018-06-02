So Sad: 13-Year Old Fatally Stabs 14-Year Old Friend After A Dispute During A Sleepover [Video]

14 Year Old Fatally Stabbed During A Girl Sleepover

A Texas teen is accused of stabbing to death a 14-year-old girl in Fort Worth.

A juvenile court judge ordered that the 13-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, remain in custody as she awaits trial in the death of Nylah Lightfoot, 14. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Authorities said the stabbing took place during a sleepover, but Lightfoot’s mother, Anntoinette Carter, said that was not the case. Carter told the Star-Telegram outside juvenile court Thursday that the argument started when the 13-year-old girl asked to sleep over and Carter said no.

The girl texted Lightfoot to come to her apartment to pick up some clothes she had left there, and that’s when the fight turned physical, Carter said. The 13-year-old went back into the apartment and returned with a knife, she said.

Police officials have offered no further details of what took place.