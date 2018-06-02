Payola Papi: Pusha Tea Blasts Drake For Allegedly Offering $100,000 To Anyone That Can Dig Up His Scandalous Secrets
(Getty Images)
Pusha T Calls Out Drake For Paying To Dig Up His Dirt
With the dust still settling after the atomic bomb “Story of Adidon“, Pusha T allegedly has heard through the grapevine that Drake is offering big money for the kind of secrets needed to deliver a big diss response record. In the early hours of June 1, presumably from Wyoming, he tweeted:
Even though he doesn’t explcitley call out Drake, it can be implied that he’s talking directly to the 6 God with the “Im Upset” reference.