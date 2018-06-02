Your Fave Could Never: Watch 11-Year-Old Lay Lay Catch A Body With Viral Freestyle, “

Image via Getty

Lay Lay Freestyle At V-103

If you haven’t heard of Lay Lay then you’re not doing the internet right. Over the last couple of days 11-year-old Alaya High has gone super viral after her father posted a video of her freestyling in the car.

The youngster appeared on the Frank & Wanda show on V-103 in Atlanta to again display her lyrical queendom.

Aye, Drake might wanna hire her to write some response bars to Pusha T. Just sayin’…

