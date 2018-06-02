Your Fave Could Never: Watch 11-Year-Old Lay Lay Catch A Body With Viral Freestyle, “
Image via Getty
Lay Lay Freestyle At V-103
If you haven’t heard of Lay Lay then you’re not doing the internet right. Over the last couple of days 11-year-old Alaya High has gone super viral after her father posted a video of her freestyling in the car.
The youngster appeared on the Frank & Wanda show on V-103 in Atlanta to again display her lyrical queendom.
Aye, Drake might wanna hire her to write some response bars to Pusha T. Just sayin’…
Flip the page to hear more bars and meet Lay Lay’s fine a$$ momma!
This girl is legit! Wanna know where she gets her confidence from, keep flipping to meet her mom…
I had a good pump going after today’s kettlebell circuit! 😁😁💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️ . . . @fitchixxhouston . #FitChixx #FitChixxHouston #fitness ##WSHHfitness #houstonfit #houstonfitnesstrainer #houstonfitness #houstonpersonaltrainer #houstonfit #blackwomendoworkout @blackfitnesstoday @afrogirlfitness #afrogirlfitness @blackwomendoworkout #blackfitnesswomen #blackfitness @fitnessgirlsmotivation @blackfitnesswomen #fitnessmotivation #legday #legdayworkout #fitwomen #exercise #workouts #workout #Antanique
Skip #LEGday!?!? MAN PLEASE! …NEVER! 💪🏾👑❤️ Gotta keep the pillars to the temple STRONG! . @fitchixxhouston ❤️❤️ . 📸📸 @farranweezy 📸📸 . #FitChixx #FitChixxHouston #fitness ##WSHHfitness #houstonfit #houstonfitnesstrainer #houstonfitness #houstonpersonaltrainer #houstonfit #blackwomendoworkout @blackfitnesstoday @afrogirlfitness #afrogirlfitness @blackwomendoworkout #blackfitnesswomen #blackfitness @fitnessgirlsmotivation @blackfitnesswomen #fitnessmotivation #legday #legdayworkout #gluteworkout #bootyworkout #fitwomen #exercise #workouts #workout #Antanique