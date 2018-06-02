Lemon Pepper With A Dab Of Racism: Buffalo Wild Wings Causes Uproar With Series Of Hacked Tweets Featuring The N-Word
- By Bossip Staff
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Hacked
Buffalo Wild Wings upper management is likely having a rough day today, as the company’s Twitter account was hacked last night and ransacked with offensive, vulgar, racial slur-laden tweets.
Tweets ranged from everything to the…er…”secret sauce” that makes the wings so good, to general hate towards n-words, to somewhat randomly name-dropping hotep-leaning talking head Tariq Nasheed. Of course the tweets are now deleted…but what’s ever really deleted on the internet? Take a look:
Needless to say, BW3 was quick to post an apology for the hack job…
But that didn’t exactly work for poor Tariq…
Sheesh. We’re guessing someone got the boot over this one.
