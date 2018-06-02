Lemon Pepper With A Dab Of Racism: Buffalo Wild Wings Causes Uproar With Series Of Hacked Tweets Featuring The N-Word

Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Hacked

Buffalo Wild Wings upper management is likely having a rough day today, as the company’s Twitter account was hacked last night and ransacked with offensive, vulgar, racial slur-laden tweets.

Tweets ranged from everything to the…er…”secret sauce” that makes the wings so good, to general hate towards n-words, to somewhat randomly name-dropping hotep-leaning talking head Tariq Nasheed. Of course the tweets are now deleted…but what’s ever really deleted on the internet? Take a look:

Buffalo Wild Wings has their twitter hacked. Either that or their social media person is quitting in a blaze of glory pic.twitter.com/dbE9054wEw — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) June 1, 2018

Needless to say, BW3 was quick to post an apology for the hack job…

Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 2, 2018

But that didn’t exactly work for poor Tariq…

Finally Buffalo Wild Wings verified that they were hacked. But I still have a bunch of white supremacists harassing me because of the tweet from the BWW account.. I'm willing to settle out of court for an 80 piece order of Lemon Pepper wings, and some curly fries https://t.co/hbPWKPyoOG — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 2, 2018

Sheesh. We’re guessing someone got the boot over this one.

Buffalo Wild Wings social media manager probably walked in the house after a long Friday, poured a drink, sat on the couch, opened Twitter and pic.twitter.com/mGMGVhk60T — Evan (@mazursky_) June 1, 2018

Getty/Twitter