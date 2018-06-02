Meet The Dolphs: Young Dolph’s Beautifully Melaniny Family Is Melting The Internet
We had noooo idea Young Dolph was out here living his best life with a gorgeous Godiva Goddess and totes adorbsy kids that melted the internet, warmed cold hearts and proved yet again that trap rappers need love too.
Hit the flip to swoon over Young Dolph’s heart eye-worthy family.
It’s funny how life goes, when you are blessed with children you 92% (disclaimer: these are my brains statistics) of the time you feel like the timing isn’t right. Like you’re not where you wanna be in your career, relationship, life — PERIOD. You don’t appreciate your child or children as a blessing simply because you not ready for the responsibility or not ready to give up being all about YOU! But when you realize, it ain’t about Just You anymore and force yourself to stop crying over not being ready and get ready… put your family as top priority and rise to the occasion you will see how much of a blessing you have oppose to looking at what you think you should have or don’t currently have. These are my top priorities and I’m so happy that I finally accepted the fact that if IT (whatever It may be) doesn’t support our growth positively, “It” cant sit with Us B🙅🏽♀️… And yes,I say this so Unapologetically and Literally 💁🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️✊🏾👑 • • • • • #FamilyOverEverything #Mama #Mogul #MomLife #MommyTips #Motherhood #ProudMama #Priorities #BossMom #ShotBySpencer