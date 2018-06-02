Black Excellence: Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce Their Plans To Bring An MLB Team to Portland

Russell Wilson And Ciara Invest In MLB For A Something Big

Portland, Oregon might be the latest city to get a new MLB team, courtesy of none other than Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks player made the announcement on Twitter page, revealing that him and his boo are owners and investors in the project.

Russ’ tweet reads: “MLB to Portland! Let’s Go!!! @Ciara & I are pumped to be Owners, Investors, and Partners in bringing @MLB to Rip City!” along with a link to a letter where he explains their latest move. Throughout the letter, Wilson reveals that he and Ciara will be part owners of the Portland Diamond Project, an effort to bring Major League Baseball to Portland. He also spoke on his personal memories of going to the baseball field and hoping to bring Baby Future there someday, as well.

Ciara had a message of her own to share in light of the news, and she added some historic context to the news.

She writes: “I am thrilled at the opportunity to be one of only a few African American women to have ownership in an MLB franchise….As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field and now I get to watch Future fall in love with T-Ball. My dream is to empower more females in ownership of major sports franchises and open more doors for Sienna and all girls everywhere.”

Portland has not had a professional baseball team in eight years, but have had various teams in their city since 1901. But if Ciara and Russ have anything to say about it, Portland will be able to cheer on another baseball team sometime soon.