Reginae Carter And Rapper Boo YFN Lucci Taken In By Tennessee Police For Questioning

Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Detained By Police

Reginae Carter and her boyfriend YFN Lucci are still going strong in these streets…but it looks like they’ve run into a little hiccup with the law as a couple while on a recent tour stop.

The 19-year-old hip-hop heiress and the 27-year-old rapper were popped by police in Knoxville, TN in the wee hours of the morning last night. The duo was in town for Lucci’s headlining appearance at Jammin 99.7 1st Annual Summer Jam. However, they ran into some issues with local authorities outside an after-hours spot, which led to both Lucci and Reginae being handcuffed and taken down to the station for formal questioning.

Details remain fuzzy, but it doesn’t appear that Reginae nor YFN Lucci were actually arrested nor charged with any crimes.

The circumstances that led to their detainment are still unclear, however it appears they were pulled over and whatever exchange happened between the crew and the police led to them being carted down to the station and held there for several hours. Reginae says she’s a-okay…and not in jail, for those wondering.

SMH. Do you think Reginae needs to look into getting with a nice young man in her own age bracket WITHOUT so many legal issues hounding him down…or is this just a weekend fluke for this young happy couple?

Prince Williams – ATLpics.net/Instagram/YouTube