Take Care: 6 Dad Drake Has Allegedly Been Flying Baby Mama And Son Out To Spend Family Time

Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Drake Has Allegedly Seen Son Adonis Several Times

“You. Are. Hiding. A. Child.” so sayeth Pusha Terrence in his stab-and-twist diss record “The Story Of Adidon”. Pusha Ton also accuses Aubrey of being a deadbeat father just like daddy Dennis, but sources are telling TMZ that such is not the case.

Folks connected to Drake’s alleged baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, say that although Aubrey was not present when Adonis entered the world, he has been present in his life. There is also a bit of a discrepancy about whether or not there has already been a paternity test. Sophie says there was and Drake is the daddy, Drake’s people are saying no test has been taken.

Despite the confusion, Drake is certainly acting like he got word from Maury because Sophie’s camp says he has been flying her out ever since paternity was confirmed and he has seen Adonis several times. He even flew them out so they could spend the Christmas holiday together. Weird because Drake is Jewish, but whatever.

Here’s an interesting tidbit of info though. Adonis and Drake were born on the same day, October 24 and they also share the exact same initials “ADG” Aubrey Drake Graham and Adonis D. Graham.

More life!