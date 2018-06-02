Still Going Strong: #BlackInkCrew’s Donna Is Still Faithfully Getting Her Vagina Slayed By Her Puny Coworker Alex

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Donna And The Vagina Slayer Still Going Strong

Folks who thought donna and her poon conquering boo-thang were doing it for TV are in for a surprise. It seems like the two are still going strong! Making random appearances on eachother’s insta-stories and now Alex and letting folks know Donna “still has his back”.

How sweet!

She Got My Bacc & I Know That 💙🤞🏾

A post shared by It's Just An @ Name Relax 🙄 (@thevaginaslayer__) on

Seems legit to us…hit the flip.

Alex and Donna even spent his birthday together recently.

Best of luck to them!

