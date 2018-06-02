Still Going Strong: #BlackInkCrew’s Donna Is Still Faithfully Getting Her Vagina Slayed By Her Puny Coworker Alex
- By Bossip Staff
Donna And The Vagina Slayer Still Going Strong
Folks who thought donna and her poon conquering boo-thang were doing it for TV are in for a surprise. It seems like the two are still going strong! Making random appearances on eachother’s insta-stories and now Alex and letting folks know Donna “still has his back”.
How sweet!
Seems legit to us…hit the flip.
Alex and Donna even spent his birthday together recently.
Best of luck to them!