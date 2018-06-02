Pure Comedy: Peep The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s Latest Comedy With Tiffany Haddish, ‘Night School’ [Video]

A New Trailer For Kevin Hart’s Night School Has Arrived

In the latest trailer for Kevin Hart’s upcoming film Night School, we get to meet all of the students in class with the comedian throughout the film.

Their professor, Tiffany Haddish, asks the group to introduce themselves–and we definitely get to know what these characters are about pretty quickly. Hart’s classmates include a cameo by Fat Joe, an inmate who video calls into the classroom because he’s in a correctional facility. The class includes multiple other colorful people, like a woman who dropped out of high school and another classmate who wants to become a singer-songwriter.

Night School arrives in theaters on Sept. 28.