Bae Of The Day: Apryl Jones Has Transformed Into A Deliciously Slim Thick Mommy Mogul After Reality TV

- By Bossip Staff
 (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Bae Of The Day: Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones is steady minding her children and her checks! The one time fixture on Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird turned the short span recognition into her own wine business (Apryl Wines) and has contracts with everyone from shoe distributors, diet tea and clothing brands. We call that a glow-up.

Also, Apryl is FINE. Hit the flip to see her stunning transformation.

Sleek n Simple in @fashionnova ❤️ 📸 @hashimlafond

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

Waiting for Mr. Right in my @prettylittlething (*not really 😉) 📸 @hashimlafond

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

Nude in my @prettylittlething 📸 @hashimlafond

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

Bare beauty……

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Drip Drip💧💧 📸 @hashimlafond

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Unbothered….

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Snack🎂 or meal🥩🍤

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    When you make every lane yours Dress from @beverlymuse 📷 @renderinglight

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Pretty in pink @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    No such thing as too much leg in my @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

