Bae Of The Day: Apryl Jones Has Transformed Into A Deliciously Slim Thick Mommy Mogul After Reality TV

Bae Of The Day: Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones is steady minding her children and her checks! The one time fixture on Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird turned the short span recognition into her own wine business (Apryl Wines) and has contracts with everyone from shoe distributors, diet tea and clothing brands. We call that a glow-up.

Also, Apryl is FINE. Hit the flip to see her stunning transformation.