Jesus Take The Wheel: Oklahoma Woman Stung To Death By Wasps While On African Safari

Image via Getty

Woman Killed By Hundreds Of Wasp Stings In African

Sometimes mother nature is a real beyotch.

According to KOCO, an Oklahoma was killed while visiting Africa with her husband.

65-year-old Gloria White was excited to see African primates in their natural habitat, but when they disturbed a wasps nest, s#!t got real.

Gloria was stung hundreds of times and was dead within several minutes.

Here’s a section from her family’s statement:

“As you can imagine our family is shocked and heartbroken by our mother’s unexpected death. Gloria Sue Miller White, a 65 year old Attorney from Edmond, OK was a beloved wife, mother and friend. Gloria was an amazing woman with an adventurous spirit, she loved to travel and felt strongly that experiencing new cultures made you a better ‘citizen of the world’.She had a goal to visit all 7 continents, having traveled North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Africa made 6.

Sad stuff.