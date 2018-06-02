WTF: Uber Driver Arrested In Denver After Police Say He Fatally Shot His Passenger

Uber Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of First Degree Murder

An Uber driver was arrested in Denver on Friday for suspicion of first-degree murder, after police say that he fatally shot a passenger while in his vehicle.

29-yer-old Michael Andre Hancock was being held without bond in the Denver County jail pending the formal filing of charges, according to jail records. On Friday morning, a man later identified as Hancock, told a motorist on the side of a highway that he had just shot a rider who tried to attack him–This is according to a probable cause affidavit

Police found a sedan stopped on a ramp and a man with gunshot wounds lying on the floor board of the front passenger seat. The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead man as Hyun Kim, 45.

Authorities said that they removed a semi-automatic pistol from Hancock’s waistband, and later recovered 10 spent 40-caliber cartridges on the shoulder of the highway. Hancock was arrested, but police did not provide any further details. Uber announced in a statement that it was “deeply troubled” by the arrest, who has been with the company for almost three years.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those involved. The driver’s access to the app has been removed, and we will continue working closely with police,” Uber said.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the ride-sharing app has received backlash over the drivers working for them. Last November, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission fined Uber $8.9 million for allowing 57 people to drive for them, even though they lacked valid driver’s licenses or had committed other offenses that should have disqualified them.