Really??? San Antonio Woman Allegedly Had An Affair With Her Nephew, Then Killed Him To Keep It A Secret

Prosecutors Claim This Woman Murdered Her Nephew After Their Affair

Authorities had been called to the Abdelaziz family’s home along in San Antonio seven times before the fatal stabbing of Mohammed Abdelaziz, according to KENS–That was in August 2016.

The man’s aunt by marriage, Andira Abdelaziz, has since been charged with stabbing Mohammed in the back that fateful day.

Andira’s marriage to Mohammed’s uncle was arranged when she was only 14-years-old, according to the San Antonio Express-News, which is a part of the family’s Palestinian cultural tradition.

During the first day of her trial on Thursday, prosecutor Clayton Hayden told the jury that 37-years-old Andira and Mohammed were having an affair for years, and that their sexual relationship played a big part in Mohammed’s murder.

Mohammed entered his uncle’s home at about 8 a.m. the day he was murdered, which prompted a call where police say they were responding to a possible burglary–when they arrived, he told them everything in the home was fine, so they left. Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies were called back to the house, this time to a messier scene, WOAI reported.

Mohammed had crashed his car into the front of the house, and laid dead at the wheel with a stab wound in his back…he had allegedly gotten in his car after being stabbed in an attempt to flee the scene. The prosecutor accused Andira on Thursday of stabbing Mohammed to keep their affair a secret.

“He sent some texts suggesting that he was going to reveal the romantic relationship to the family,” Hayden said, adding that the revelation of such infidelity would have been a disgrace to a family that adheres to Palestinian cultural norms.

If convicted, Andira Abdelaziz faces up to life in prison.