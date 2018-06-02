Where Is Tekashi 69? Unknown Shooter Blasts Bullets At Chief Keef Outside NYC Hotel

Cheif Keef Shot At In NYC

Cheif Keef literally dodged a bullet during his latest visit to NYC this weekend.

According to TMZ, shots were fired Keef’s way around 6am outside the W Times Square. Shell casings were discovered, and cops are on the hunt for two black males spotted fleeing the scene, wearing all black hoodies.

Thankfully, none of the shots fired connected, and Keef walked away unharmed.

Mind you…this incident comes hot on the heels of Tekashi 69 publicly giving Chief Keef and fellow rapper Lil Reese 48 hours to murder him. Yes, you read that correctly. The rainbow-haired instigator went on a full rant against the drill duo, even causing his female companion to grab her pooch and get off the scene to avoid subsequent heat.

Now we’re not pointing ANY fingers here, but all this smack talk doesn’t exactly foster an environment of peace in the NYC streets. Besides, 69 is reportedly in LA after giving that ultimatum to someone visiting his city…

Anyway, thankfully Keef is okay! Hopefully, he’ll stay safe for the remainder of his time in NYC.

Getty/YouTube