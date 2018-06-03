So Sad: Arkansas Mother Arrested After Her Newborn Daughter Was Found Dead In A Dryer

Arkansas Mother Arrested After Newborn Found In Dryer

Tyra Neal, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of her 1-month-old daughter, after she was found dead inside a dryer.

An autopsy was performed and it found that the baby was placed in scalding hot water before being placed in a dryer.

Poinsett County Detective William Holmes said at a Thursday probable cause hearing that Neal initially told investigators that “a 2-year-old placed the baby in the dryer”. He said Neal later told authorities she may have placed the child in scalding water “because the infant had diarrhea”, and that Neal became scared and put the child in the dryer.

A judge appointed a public defender to Neal and issued a $1 million cash-only bond. She’ll appear in court in late July. Both parents were initially arrested but charges were dropped against the dad.