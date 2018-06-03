When A Woman’s Fed Up: Wife Shoots Husband In The Head Because She Didn’t Like The Tone Of His Voice [Video]

Woman Shot Her Husband In The Head Over His Tone Of Voice

Tony Brown, 58, was found by police lying in a pool of his own blood after suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his head on May 29th. Authorities are accusing his wife Lawanda,57, with the shooting, as they say she fired the shot because she didn’t like the tone of his voice.

The couple operate a consulting business in Florida together, were working from home when Tony reportedly asked her to do a Google search to find a template for a project they were working on. Lawanda said she “didn’t like the way he asked her”. Lawanda reportedly said he walked away from her and “it was all a blur” after that.

Tony survived the shot from the .38-caliber revolver but is still in critical condition.

Lawanda was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Nassau County Jail. Her bail is being held at $500,000.