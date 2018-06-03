Z-Snaps & B*tch Slaps: Lil’ Uzi Vert Finally Runs Up On Rich The Kid And A Sassy Squabble Leaves Him Plug-Walking To Safety

Lil’ Uzi Vert Runs Up On Rich The Kid And Had Him Plug Walking For His Life

After months and months of the two rappers throwing shots at each other over songs and social media, things finally spilled over after both artist run into each other in Philly after the Roots Picnic. In these series of videos you can see how the drama unfolds.

Video below shows Lil’ Uzi Vert hopping out of his car to confront Rich The Kid and his crew in front of a local Philly restaurant. You can see Rich holding his own, but clearly not wanting any smoke from Uzi.

#LilUziVert #RichTheKid finally meet up!!! A post shared by CrooksBarbershoptalk™ (@crooksbarbershoptalk) on Jun 2, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

