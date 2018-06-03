Twirl On That: Kenya Moore Debuts Her Tummy Full Of Twirl—But People Still Shadily Say THIS

- By Bossip Staff
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Sit down haters!

Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Bump

Kenya Moore finally shut down critics with the first photo of her burgeoning baby bump.

Kenya was a guest speaker Saturday at Atlanta’s Ultimate Women’ Expo and while there, she wore a tight-fitting dress.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When the RHOA star stood up to take pics, however, it was quite clear that her tummy full of twirl was on display despite claims that she was “faking her pregnancy” and possibly got booted off of “Real Housewives” for doing so.

Won't He do it? 🙏🏾 #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

Despite Kenya debuting her growing belly, some people STILL aren’t convinced that she and Marc Daly are expecting their first child later this year.

What do YOU think about Kenya Moore debuting her tummy full of twirl???

#KenyaMoore and her growing baby bump 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

More photos on the flip.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

