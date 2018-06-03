Twirl On That: Kenya Moore Debuts Her Tummy Full Of Twirl—But People Still Shadily Say THIS
- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Bump
Kenya Moore finally shut down critics with the first photo of her burgeoning baby bump.
Kenya was a guest speaker Saturday at Atlanta’s Ultimate Women’ Expo and while there, she wore a tight-fitting dress.
When the RHOA star stood up to take pics, however, it was quite clear that her tummy full of twirl was on display despite claims that she was “faking her pregnancy” and possibly got booted off of “Real Housewives” for doing so.
Despite Kenya debuting her growing belly, some people STILL aren’t convinced that she and Marc Daly are expecting their first child later this year.
What do YOU think about Kenya Moore debuting her tummy full of twirl???
