Dangerous Woman: Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tattoos

In some strong “side to side” smashing news…

Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tattoos

It looks Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are more serious than people thought, so much so that Pete’s paying tribute to his lady with some permanent ink.

As previously reported the songstress and the SNL star recently with public with a Harry Potter inspired photo.

And now Pete’s apparently so inspired by Ariana, that he decided to get TWO tattoos tributed to her; one of her initials and the other of the mask she wore in the “Dangerous Woman” video.

On Saturday, tattoo artist London Reese shared a photograph of a black bunny ear mask tatted behind Davidson’s ear.

“We had a good night,” he captioned the photo.

Reese also deleted a photograph of Davidson’s second tattoo, which consisted of Ariana’s initials on his hand but the photo was picked up by blogs.



Someone’s clearly smitten kitten. We hope it lasts…..

What do YOU think about Pete Davidson getting Ariana Grande ink just weeks after going public???