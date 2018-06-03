Superintendent Investigating After Rancidly Racist NY Teacher Asks Students To Create Runaway Slave Ad

Runaway Slave Ad Goes Viral

A photo of an extremely racist and insensitive extra credit assignment has gone viral.

Students at a Port Chester Middle School were asked to create a runaway slave ad showing a bounty on the head of an escaped slave.

Not only that, the students were told to include a description of the slave and the slave’s name. An example given was “Aaron or Ape.”

Port Chester Schools Superintendent Edward Kliszus has since released a statement promising to investigate the unnamed teacher who created the assignment.

“The District considers this assignment offensive and inappropriate on multiple levels,” he said. “This morning we commenced an investigation into the incident and are involving our attorneys on the matter to ensure that we explore all means to best address this issue. “I pledge that the District shall take appropriate action to ensure not only that this type of situation does not reoccur, but also, that all of our staff thoroughly understand the gross impropriety of the assignment. We believe firmly that we can discuss the tragedies of American slavery, the Civil War, and Civil Rights in ways that comport rather with the highest orders of human dignity.”

Just another case of a dusty deplorable shaping the minds of our youth—how gross.

Are you surprised by the runaway slave homework assignment???