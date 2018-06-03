Beef Killing Kanye Deads Drake And Pusha T’s Battle Of Bickering Bars

Kanye West Calls For An End To Pusha T And Drake Beef

Saturday Kanye called for an end to the back and forth between Drake and Pusha T.

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

Drake still hasn’t responded to “Story of Adidon” though. Do you think he’ll respect Ye’s wishes? Or is he adding some extra sting to ‘Scorpion’?