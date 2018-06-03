Twice As Nice: Bangin’ Besties Sanaa Lathan And Regina Hall Hit Up The Step Up Inspiration Awards

- By Bossip Staff
Sanaa Lathan Regina Hall “Step Up” Inspiration Awards held the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Sanaa Lathan And Regina Hall Attend The “Step Up” Inspiration Awards

What’s better than one ridiculously beautiful black actress? Sanaa Lathan and her equally bangin’ best friend Regina Hall were spotted at the “Step Up” Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Wilshire this weekend. Lathan was there to honor Hall at the event.

“Step Up” Inspiration Awards held the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Garcelle Beauvais

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

A bevy of beauties attended the Beverly Hills event, including Garcelle Beauvais, Ciera Payton, Jennie Garth, January Jones, Beverley Mitchell, Amy Brenneman and many more.

Check out photos below then hit the flip for some from Sanaa’s personal stash.

