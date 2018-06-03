Another One: Ice Cube Says He’s Finishing The Script For The ‘Last Friday’ Movie

Ice Cube Gives Friday Fans An Update About The Next Film

It’s hard to believe that it has been 23 years since Ice Cube introduced us all to the now classic film, Friday. The rapper-turned-movie star followed that up with 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next.

Even though many fans weren’t satisfied with the trilogy, especially due to the lack of Chris Tucker’s character Smokey in the subsequent movies–which is why many are yearning for another Friday film, done right. Luckily for us, it seems like we’re a little bit closer to getting the final Friday movie.

One fan reached out to Ice Cube via Twitter to ask about the next Friday movie, and Cube actually replied with an update simply saying, “Finishing script.” Which, as you can imagine, drew a lot of excitement.

This long anticipated film has been in the works for awhile. Two years back in 2016, Cube announced that there was “a meeting” about the film, but assured fans it wouldn’t happen “unless we can do it right.” More recently, Mike Epps shared some photos from the set last month.

It’s still not clear whether Chris Tucker will appear in this new installment, but Ice Cube does seem dedicated to getting this one right. Hopefully we’ll find out soon enough when this next Friday film actually makes it to theaters.