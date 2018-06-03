Ditching Disick: Sofia Richie Reportedly Breaks Up With Scott Disick Following Cheating Allegations

Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Reportedly Split

According to multiple reports, Sofia Richie has allegedly broken up with her geriatric boo Scott Disick.

There were stories that recently emerged after Scott was seen cuddling up with someone else at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming, but it looks like the KUWTK star may hace cheated before that encounter, too.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]…He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.” The source also made it clear that the couple was still technically together when the reality star was spotted with another girl at Kanye‘s listening party earlier this week.

19-year-old Sofia found out about her boyfriend’s supposed infidelity with the woman in Miami “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source confided in Us. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

If this news of a break up is true, we know Lionel Richie is happy this “phase” in his daughter Sofia’s life is finally over.