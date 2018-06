Soccer mom ⚽️ @iconbtq A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 1, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

(WENN)

Personally, this editor is a soccer dad and we can honestly say… Some of the moms are STACKED! We don’t know about Amber Rose sized cakes, but there are some real-life soccer moms who keep that bubble supple.

Anyways, turn the pages for more Amber Rose…