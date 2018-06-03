Rumor Control: Taylor Rooks Source Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Letting Light-Eyed Jesse Williams Love Up On Her

Taylor Rooks Source Says She Is Single Despite Reports Romantically Linking Her To Jesse Williams

Want to know Taylor Rooks’ reaction to those rumors that she’s dating Jesse Williams?

BOSSIP spoke with sources close to the sports journo who say she’s NOT dating Williams after media reports linked her to the light-eyed actor.

“They’re not dating, she’s single,” a source confirmed to BOSSIP exclusively. With the NBA Awards coming up in June and both slated to be there — but not together, the Rooks source says she doesn’t want any more rumors sprouting up.

Welp… There goes that cute couple.