Baller Behavior: Jordan Clarkson Drops $3.2 Million On New Pad In Los Angeles, Even After His Trade To The Cavs

Jordan Clarkson Buys New LA Pad, Even After Cleveland Trade

Even after his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jordan Clarkson is still a Los Angeles guy in his heart…and in his home, too.

Though the baller made his way to Ohio back in February, the ex-Lakers player just dropped a whopping $3.2 million on a new house in his old stomping grounds. And according to reports from TMZ, the deal wasn’t finalized until after his trade to the finals team.

The 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom house in Woodland Hills is said to be complete with a chef’s kitchen, wine closet, dope home theater, saltwater pool and spa and a BBQ center–so it looks like Clarkson is going to be having a great time during the off-season.

Dropping $3.2 million on a house that you can’t even live in for a majority of the year may seem crazy to most of us, but when you’re raking in a reported $12.5 mil a year, it’s a different story.

You can check out the pictures of Jordan’s new LA home here.