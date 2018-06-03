Baller Behavior: Jordan Clarkson Drops $3.2 Million On New Pad In Los Angeles, Even After His Trade To The Cavs
Even after his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jordan Clarkson is still a Los Angeles guy in his heart…and in his home, too.
Though the baller made his way to Ohio back in February, the ex-Lakers player just dropped a whopping $3.2 million on a new house in his old stomping grounds. And according to reports from TMZ, the deal wasn’t finalized until after his trade to the finals team.
The 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom house in Woodland Hills is said to be complete with a chef’s kitchen, wine closet, dope home theater, saltwater pool and spa and a BBQ center–so it looks like Clarkson is going to be having a great time during the off-season.
Dropping $3.2 million on a house that you can’t even live in for a majority of the year may seem crazy to most of us, but when you’re raking in a reported $12.5 mil a year, it’s a different story.
You can check out the pictures of Jordan’s new LA home here.