Thank Me Way Later: Drake Still Hasn’t Responded To Pusha T And Twitter Is Roasting The Hell Out Of Him

Drake Lost

Nobody saw this coming. Drake has been invincible for ages, especially after demolishing Meek Mill. However, Pusha T has humbled this poor man. To make matters worse, Drake’s mentor J Prince has apparently called the entire thing off, asking Drake not to respond. While Prince is one of the most respected in the game, Drake is still expected to respond. It’s been damn near a week and we haven’t heard a peep from Drizzy, except for his little press release.

Anytime I get a moment to myself I sit and think, “damn, Drake really just gonna let that happen…” pic.twitter.com/S2NEP2P8vc — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 4, 2018

IS this really going to happen? Really, Drizzy? Damn. Twitter is coming for him and his non-response. So what do you think…is it over for good?