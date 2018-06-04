Ain’t Isht Daddies? Janet Jackson Calls 12 To Investigate Allegedly Aggressive Baby Daddy Behavior

Image via Venturelli/WireImage/Getty

Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Do Welfare Check On Son

Janet Jackson doesn’t appear to trust her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana as far as she can throw him.

According to TMZ, Jackson called 911 to do a welfare check on their 1-year-old son while father and son ate at Nobu in Malibu. Janet is said to have called the fuzz after getting a tip that Al Mana was being overly aggressive. A nanny was reportedly concerned about behavior that she wintessed.

Police found no evidence of said aggression.

We have a feeling there will be more details to come out of this story…